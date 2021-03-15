The gender investment gap is hurting women’s wallets (FCL March 15, 2021)

So, what is the gender investing gap? The gender investing gap is the discrepancy between the amount of money the average woman gets back on her investments in her lifetime, versus the return the average man gets back on his investments over the course of his lifetime. In honor of Women’s History Month, Stash - the personal finance app that makes investing easy - is launching Owning It, a new study that takes a closer look at barriers women face when it comes to personal finances and investing, and the power of community in bringing women together to invest in themselves and their financial future.