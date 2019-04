The story of Susan Cox Powell, missing mom, dominated the headlines nearly a decade ago.

New evidence and never-before-seen footage is bringing about a new theory that can be seen in an a two night special event on the Oxygen channel.

Investigative journalist Stephanie Bauer was joined by Susan's mother Judy Cox to give viewers a little insight on what to expect.

The four hour special will air Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.