The Big Read Storytelling Festival coming Downtown Brunswick (FCL March 5, 2021)

Calling all lovers of stories! The Big Read Storytelling Festival will take place on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mary Ross Park in Historic Downtown Brunswick. The festival is free and open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on where there is plenty of space for safe distancing! Patrons are encouraged to spend the day as each teller will be onstage at two different times with two different sets of stories to tell.