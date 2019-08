The Nan Nkama Pan-African Drum and Dance Ensemble is a Jacksonville based dance, drum, and performance troupe with a concentration in West African (Mande) music, dance and culture.

The AfroDance Cypher is happening Sunday, August 25 from 5 to 8pm as local dancers take to the stage!

Modern urban use of the word cipher, or cypher was originally associated with hip hop and means an informal gathering of rappers, beatboxers, and/or breakdancers in a circle, in order to jam musically together.