Teen Mom: Young Moms Club follows Heather, Chandlar, Nikki, Nicole, Alyssa and Cheyenne, a tight-knit group of childhood friends from San Diego.

With a lot on their plates -- from young motherhood to romance and so much more -- these women will try to navigate everything the only way they know how: together.

Heather and Nikki stop by First Coast Living to share details of the what people can expect from the show.