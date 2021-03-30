x
Tech for good platform making the world a better place (3-30-21)

Ruth Davis the Director of Call for Code talks about how it's finding solutions to major world issues including to climate change

Not only are developers addressing big issues to make this world a better place but the Call for Code challenge has expanded into 179 countries helping farmers in India and Brazil. Even if you are not a developer you can share your ideas and solutions and gain access to valuable resources. Click below for more!
