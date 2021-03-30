Not only are developers addressing big issues to make this world a better place but the Call for Code challenge has expanded into 179 countries helping farmers in India and Brazil. Even if you are not a developer you can share your ideas and solutions and gain access to valuable resources. Click below for more!
Tech for good platform making the world a better place (3-30-21)
Ruth Davis the Director of Call for Code talks about how it's finding solutions to major world issues including to climate change