‘Taste of the NFL’ goes virtual (FCL Jan. 27, 2021)

Nearly one in four U.S. children under the age of 18 are food insecure – they wake up hungry every day. For many kids, school meals are the only adequate meal they get each day. To help, GENYOUth has partnered with the 30th Annual Taste of the NFL event taking place on Sunday, February 7. Live from the Tampa Bay. super chefs like Carla Hall, Tim Love and Andrew Zimmern will help viewers plan the perfect game day menu at home. The purpose is to help provide food to participating schools across the country.