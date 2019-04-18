Let's face it, we all feel like there aren't enough hours in the day. We have to work, go grocery shopping, and cook dinner and some days it seems impossible to do it all! This is where Clean Eatz comes in.

Instead of stopping at a drive thru fast food joint, think and plan ahead with Clean Eatz meal plans. They offer single meals to go in a huge fridge with around 15 different options at any given time, they also have a dine-in restaurant, delivery options from the restaurant, and they also can deliver meals for the week right to your door.

It doesn't stop there! If you have special diet restrictions, Tracy Watson, owner of the Clean Eatz in Orange Park, says they can make your meals just right for you. A unique aspect to this meal service is that there isn't a contract. You get the meals when you need them.

Learn more about the meal services, a special challenge and your chance to win $5,000 by watching the segment!

Website: www.cleaneatz.com

Phone number: (904) 644-8606