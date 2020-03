It's that time of year! The flowers are blooming, the grass is lush and green, and here on the First Coast the weather has been beautiful! For many, it's the perfect time to go outside and get some fresh air. For others, a trip outside means the start of sneezing, coughing, runny noses, and itchy eyes! If you're looking for ways to tackle Spring allergies, you're not alone. Dr. Tania Elliott is a nationally-recognized Allergist and she has some tips for you!