Suwannee River Jam is the South’s Country & Camping Festival located on 800 acres of tree shaded property along the banks of the fabled Suwannee River in Live Oak, Florida.

Local musical artist Samuel Herb is one of the winners of the SRJ audition at the 11th Annual Steinhatchee’s Fiddler Crab Festival.

Samuel gave First Coast Living a live performance of one his original songs country music fans can expect to hear at the Suwannee River Jam.