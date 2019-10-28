From missing out on personal obligations and workdays to the cough that makes us fear contaminating others, feeling under the weather can be stressful. When balancing family, friends, work and sickness too, a cold can bring a lot more symptoms than just physical.

Sickness triggers stress and stress can impact sickness, making it feel like a long cycle.

So what is the key to getting off the cycle? As we head into the busy holiday season, Dr. Susan Bartell – award winning author and nationally recognized psychologist – has some advice for easing stress and finding relief.