Holiday Wishes Grant Campaign (FCL August 19, 2020)

You can help support the Jacksonville Humane Society by sharing your adoption story and pet pictures. The Petco Foundation awards grants through its Holiday Wishes campaign. Grants are awarded to groups like the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Winning adopters will receive a Petco shopping spree, BOBS from Skechers shoes AND the organization they adopted from will receive up to $100,000 in lifesaving grant awards.



Adopters can submit stories from August 10 – September 23, 2020.