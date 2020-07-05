We're honoring our Superheroes in Scrubs and today you'll meet a Nurse Manager who is leading a team of people who have become a second family to COVID-19 patients.

"Well I am prior military," said Tujuana Dudley, Nurse Manager at Baptist Medical South. "I was in the Navy for eight years and I was a Hospital Corpsman."

Tujuana says while she was in the military she learned the influence of nursing, so when her unit received its first COVID-19 patient, she sprang into action.

"My military kicked in, the calmness came over me," Tujuana said. "We know this is an unknown situation and I had my superheroes with me, and I sad let's conquer this and try to make it happen."

Working as a nurse amid this pandemic can be both physically and mentally challenging.

"I asked if leadership if we could have a chaplain visit my staff so they can vent and everything like that," Tujuana said. "The chaplain would come in and talk to our people every day and I needed her. She'd come in and talk to me as well."

At the end of every shift, Tujuana tells her team something special.

"I tell them they're superheroes," Tujuana said. "I just iron the capes. I just make sure the uniforms are good."

She wouldn't admit it, but she's definitely a superhero too! Tell us about your Superhero in Scrubs, just send us an email at nursesrock@firstcoastnews.com.