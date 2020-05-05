We are saluting our superheroes in scrubs and today, you're going to meet Karen Pucci, a Registered Nurse with Baptist Health, who has made it her mission to make a difference everyday for nearly three decades.

"What nurses have in common is that everyday they show up to work, they have the ability to make a difference," said Karen.

Karen says there are big and small ways that nurses can make an impact in someone's life.

"It can be in the small ways where you just stop and pray with somebody in their worst and most difficult times," Karen said. "Nurses save lives."

Karen was a part of a military family but she found a home in Jacksonville.

"I love the community," said Karen. "I think we have one of the best communities, a very tight knit group of people."

Alex asked her what it's been like for her to work as a nurse during this pandemic.

"I walk into work with just a different level of confidence knowing that I'm going to be protected as a nurse and my patient is going to be protected as well," said Karen.

She has been a nurse for 28 years and says while she was in nursing school, she never thought she would be working through something like this.

"I don't think any of us have seen this coming but it's a privilege to be a part of," Karen said. "We have prepared for the worst and have prayed for the best."

Her faith, she says, is what keeps her going.

"In the good times and the bad times, in the difficult and the unknown, absolutely if you know your foundation and you know God has it and that he has it completely, you live out your days a little bit different."

Alex asked Karen if she feels like a superhero.

"No, but I can tell you I look at my peers and think that," Karen said. "I look at the nurses I work with and the physicians and I'm amazed at them and I get to be a part of something so amazing that does make differences."

"There's nothing else I would rather do than be a nurse," said Karen.

Tell us about your superhero in scrubs! Send us an email at nursesrock@firstcoastnews.com.