Salute our Superheroes in Scrubs! (FCL May 12th 2020)

"I really liked my Pediatrician growing up, so I wanted to be a Pediatrician so then she said, no go be a Nurse Practitioner and then I made it to nursing," said Jessica Lapidus.

Jessica has been a nurse for the last seven years. She works in the Pediatric Post Anesthesia Care Unit at Baptist Medical Center. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her workflow has changed a bit.

"I would say the challenges have been our day to day kind of just being flipped upside down," Jessica said. "I'm in the surgical unit so all things have been postponed."

She realizes the time we're living in and says she understands what she signed up for becoming a Nurse, so even at eight months pregnant, she says she'll continue to do her part to impact those who need care.

"I love being able to help people," Jessica said. "I think through this, nurses have really gotten a spotlight and I think it shows our role is important everyday, let alone something like this. I don't think I see myself as a superhero, I think I'm just doing my job and I love what I do."