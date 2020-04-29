We're saluting our superheroes in scrubs and we want to introduce you to an ICU Nurse who is sure to make you smile!

While Justin Stephens is his real name, many call him a different name.

"It's not something I picked but inevitably all the hospitals I go to either end up calling me Boots or Cowboy," said Justin.

That's because his choice of footwear isn't really common on the hospital floors.

"I've worn cowboy boots in the hospital now for about four years or so." said Justin.

He's been a traveling ICU Nurse for six years so far and his job has taken him all over the country. For the last three weeks, Justin has been on the front lines in New York City spending countless hours fighting the Coronavirus. He just signed up for another eight weeks.

"So many times it feels like an exercise in futility," said Justin. "You take care of this patient day in and day out for weeks and weeks, they don't get better, they eventually pass."

As the hours go on, the shifts change, and days turn to weeks, Justin sees both the devastation and hope that comes from this virus.

"People say oh, it's not that bad, it's not that real but to me that just means you don't have a loved one, family or friend that has caught it and is fighting for their life in the ICU," Justin said.

He says as the time has gone on, he's starting to see more people recover.

We asked him if he feels like a superhero and this was his response:

"No! I'm a redneck from Oceanway in Jacksonville Florida I am not a superhero. My parents taught me to work hard. I love what I do. This is the greatest job I could ask for. I love what I do."

