This year is going to be different. You’re not going to wait until the last minute to get your holiday shopping done and you’re definitely not going to blow your budget, right? Same speech, just a new calendar year. But, this year, it could actually be true.

Lifestyle expert, wife, mom and chief family shopper Summer Jackson shares the keys to keeping this holiday season from feeling overwhelming.

For instance, have you ever skipped making the list and then found yourself rushing around in search of the perfect gift? No need to worry about that again!