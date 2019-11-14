Ladies, we've all been there - you go to the mall to buy some new clothes so you try on some jeans and that size you normally get doesn't fit anymore. So you try on another pair, and another pair, and another pair, and next thing you know you're confidence is low and you leave empty handed.

Style Expert and body positivity advocate Katie Sturino wants to help put an end to this! She's been empowering women of all sizes to find their confidence and she's joining us now to tell us about her latest collaboration with Stitch Fix.