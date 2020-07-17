Stuff the Bus | How to donate school supplies to help Duval County teachers, students (FCL July 17)

The supplies collected during Stuff the Bus will be distributed to more than 57,000 students in over 80 Duval County public schools

Click here if you'd like to donate

• Stuff the Bus – DUE TO THE CURRENT PANDEMIC THIS YEAR’S STUFF THE BUS SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE IS VIRTUAL. First Coast News and United Way of Northeast Florida are partnering to raise funds to purchase school supplies for Full Service Schools. Eight Full Service Schools Family Resource Centers located throughout Jacksonville support 87 schools and 57,000 students.

• IF YOUR GROUP OR BUSINESS OR CHURCH WANTS TO COLLECT: THE BUSINESS VIRTUAL CHALLENGE IS ON! It’s easy! Just go to firstcoastnews.com and click on Stuff the Bus in the features section. Click on Donate Now and YOUR BUSINESS can create their own Fundraiser. Compete with other businesses to raise the most money to purchase supples

• ANOTHER WAY TO DONATE: You can also Text CLASSROOMS to 30306 and choose the amount you would like to give. Businesses can also use this text to give to start their own fundraisers!

• EVEN ANOTHER WAY TO GIVE: Community First Credit Union is accepting donations in their

Lobby and Drive Through.

• Why should you donate? With the Pandemic this year the supplies are needed more than ever! More than a third of Northeast Florida residents live in poverty or at the brink of poverty. Our goal is to collect monetary donations so United Way of NE FL can purchase essential school supplies so students in need can achieve greater academic success and their families can be more financially stable. Thousands of children start the school year without the tools they need to succeed. Moreover, teachers often reach into their own pockets, spending on average $600 of their own money annually. The money you donate will purchase school supplies that will be a critical resource for both students and teachers.

EXAMPLES OF THE VALUE OF DONATIONS

• $5

 A backpack or insulated lunchbox for a student in grade K-5 or

 A pair of headphones for online learning or

 A personal care kit for a student lacking hygiene items (SCROLL Down for more!)

• $25

 A backpack fully loaded with every basic item a student in grade K-5 will need for half the school year

• $50

 A mesh or clear backpack fully loaded with every basic item a middle school student will need for half the school year, including a scientific calculator

• $100

 A mesh or clear backpack fully loaded with every basic item a high school student will need for half the school year, including a graphing calculator or

 Complete classroom pack for one classroom (everything from disinfectant wipes to dry erase markers and copy paper) or

 A classroom calm activity kit for one grade K-8 classroom (or shared with more than one) (including board games, painting kits, fidget spinners, and educational games)

• $250

 64g flash drives for 50 students in a hybrid remote learning and in-school environment or

 4 backpacks fully loaded with every basic item 1 grade K-2 student, 1 grade 3-5 student, 1 middle school student, and 1 high school student will need for the school year

• $1000

 20 graphing calculators for high school classrooms—one of the most needed items in DCPS high schools or