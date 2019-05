There's a growing problem on university campuses throughout Northeast Florida and it may not be what you expect, like a tough final exam, or poor study habits. It's student hunger.

Frank Castillo, the President and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida, stopped by FCL to talk about this issue. If you need assistance or would like to volunteer or make a donation, head over to the website below.

Website: www.feedingnefl

Phone number: (904) 513-1333