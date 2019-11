If you've spent any time away from family you might know what it's like to want a hug from your parents, to crave your grandma's cooking, to want some connection that reminds you of home. Our military members service overseas are no different so that's where St. Michael's Soldiers steps in.

Jim Signorile and Brett Myers are part of the group. They both stopped by the FCL studio to give us all the details.

Website: www.stmichaelssoldiers.org