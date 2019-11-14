Contrary to popular belief, the best travel times go beyond summer. If you are looking to get a suntan and have your toes in the sand, then considering the summer is a must.

But if you want to travel to places like Europe, then traveling in the “off-season” may be the best time for adventure and opportunity.

According to a study conducted by the United States Tour Operators Association, Italy was named the most popular destination for travelers in 2019 by its tour operator members.

It’s also on the top ten destinations based on international tourist arrivals, with 62 million international tourist arrivals in 2018, so there is no doubt that Italy is at the top of American’s travel bucket list.