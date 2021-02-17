Steps you can take to help your heart (FCL Feb. 17, 2021)

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans, taking the lives of 2,200 people each day. Nearly half of American adults have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. The good news is 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable with education and action. February is American Heart Month, a time to learn about simple steps you can take now to help your heart.

For many years, the American Heart Association has recommended that people eat fish rich in essential Omega-3 nutrients at least twice a week. But did you that most Americans—up to 70%— are deficient in Omega-3s because they do not eat enough fish? That’s a concern because scientific studies have shown that Omega-3s can support our heart and overall health. Dr. Taz discusses ways to support heart health, including the benefits of Omega-3s. She also provides recommendations on which Omega-3 supplements might be right for you.