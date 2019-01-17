It's a huge part of how we live and how our kids learn-we're talking about STEM! It's an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Even though STEM is top of mind when it comes to education, Kathleen Schofield, the Director of Northeast Florida STEM2 Hub, says there is still a huge need for diversity.

Lisa Cochran, the Global Head of Consumer Operations Technology at Citi, agrees and that's why they have started working together to close that gap.

Cochran says some advice she has for young women is to try it out, explore different professions within the field, and never give up.

Website: stem2hub.org

Phone Number: (904) 502-0958