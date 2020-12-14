How Computer Science is Increasing the Number of Women and Students of Color in STEM (FCL Dec. 11)

The College Board launched the AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) course in 2016 with the goal of diversifying the computer science pipeline and encouraging more students of color to pursue STEM. Four years later, College Board is excited to release compelling new research demonstrating that goal is being achieved through the AP CSP course and exam.
Data show AP CSP dramatically increases the percentage of women and students of color who take the course, take a subsequent computer science course, and perhaps most importantly, go on to declare a STEM major in college.