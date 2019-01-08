Hot weather can be hard on the body, and as we head into ‘Back to School’ season, with increased activities including sports practices, exercising, training or doing any activities outside, it can be difficult – even dangerous – without proper hydration.

Dr. Doug Casa, heat stroke expert with more than 30 years of research, knows a thing or two about this subject. After suffering an exertional heat stroke during a 10K race at just 16 years old, education and prevention became his mission.

Dr. Casa shares tips and must-haves to help our young athletes stay safe in the heat, including vital information on how to replenish sodium, the key electrolyte lost in sweat.