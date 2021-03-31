x
Staying healthy starts with a checkup at the doctor

Many folks have skipped out on seeing their doctor during the pandemic. Dr. Joshua Joseph explains why this is cause for concern.

It's been a year where many have put off seeing the doctor and this can be quite dangerous with higher risk factors that can lead to heart disease. Many of us have been stuck at home and less active, not eating as healthy and gaining weight. Well you can get back on track but it does include checking in with your doctor whether in person or virtually so you can safely get back to feeling and looking like the old you. 
American Heart Association - Coronavirus (COVID-19)
There seem to be countless questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 - and some answers seem to change every day. Here are common questions about the virus and your safety and health. We're also here available to help via live chat or call our Customer Service at 1-800-242-8721.
www.heart.org