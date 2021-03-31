It's been a year where many have put off seeing the doctor and this can be quite dangerous with higher risk factors that can lead to heart disease. Many of us have been stuck at home and less active, not eating as healthy and gaining weight. Well you can get back on track but it does include checking in with your doctor whether in person or virtually so you can safely get back to feeling and looking like the old you.
Staying healthy starts with a checkup at the doctor
Many folks have skipped out on seeing their doctor during the pandemic. Dr. Joshua Joseph explains why this is cause for concern.