If you're a pet owner, you've probably noticed your furry friends scratching a lot more than usual this time of year. Frank Wallmeyer, the owner of Standard Feed & Seed, says they've had several people coming in looking for some relief for their animals. He says fleas have been bad and he wants to make sure people know they can go to him for advice and some products that will make your animals more comfortable as the weather starts to change!

Website: www.standardfeedandseed.com

Phone number: (904) 355-5575