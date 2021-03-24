Spring is the perfect time for homeowners to tackle all those home improvement projects, getting ready to break out of a pandemic and make a change. Before the weather changes, it’s time to assess, repair and make upgrades to your home. In fact, creating a beautiful and comfortable living space has become a national obsession while sheltering in place, according to Chip Wade. Wade shows some affordable DIY improvement ideas and products to create or upgrade your home.
Spring DIY home inspiration (FCL March 24, 2021)
Chip Wade shares affordable ways to get your home ready for warm weather.