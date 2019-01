Is your home looking a little "bleh"? You're not alone! The new year is the perfect time to revamp the inside of your home and add a bit of color.

We know, the world of paint can be a bit overwhelming. Lifestyle expert Camille Styles says to start by evaluating the decor in that specific room. She says if it's a bold, colorful room then you should stick with a neutral color paint. another tip if your space is more simple, it's a great time to add a splash of color.