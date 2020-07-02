deline is a pedigreed six-piece powerhouse whose style has set the pace in Bluegrass for over two decades. Founders Steve Dilling (banjo), guitarist Skip Cherryholmes and Jason Moore (bass) can all claim their own historical significance to the genre as members of highly awarded groups, multiple Grand Ole Opry appearances and years of national and international touring. What started as a side project for the seasoned players soon moved to the front and center and they began to record and release albums in earnest. In 2019, Sideline won the IBMA Song Of The Year Award for their hit single, "Thunder Dan."