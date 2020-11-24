x
How consumer shopping trends are changing in 2020 (FCL Nov. 24)

How retailers are using technology to keep up with shifting demand, and new expectations

With the holidays around the corner and consumers antsy to begin holiday shopping, providing a frictionless, safe and fulfilling shopping experience for customers is essential for retailers. 

In a recent survey from IBM, nearly 30% of U.S. consumers noted they are planning to visit a store before year end, but they expect to see new precautions in place, such as enforced social distancing. And while 28% of consumers have shopped online for curbside pickup during the pandemic, another 19% plan to continue shopping this way even after the pandemic is over – signifying a long-term trend.