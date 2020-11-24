How consumer shopping trends are changing in 2020 (FCL Nov. 24)

With the holidays around the corner and consumers antsy to begin holiday shopping, providing a frictionless, safe and fulfilling shopping experience for customers is essential for retailers.

In a recent survey from IBM, nearly 30% of U.S. consumers noted they are planning to visit a store before year end, but they expect to see new precautions in place, such as enforced social distancing. And while 28% of consumers have shopped online for curbside pickup during the pandemic, another 19% plan to continue shopping this way even after the pandemic is over – signifying a long-term trend.