Joy. Fear. Guilt. Generational connection. Grief. Deep love. These are only a few of the complex emotions experienced by all mothers.

'Magic, Mirth, and Mortality: Musings on Black Motherhood' is an exhibition inspired by the lived experiences of writer, curator, community builder, wife, and mother Shawana Brooks.

Centered at the exhibition are her ‘motherhood musings’ written and shared during her pregnancy, the premature birth of her son, and an extended stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Brooks’ words will be shown alongside visual art by Tatiana Kitchen, Marsha Hatcher, and Cheryl McCain.

The exhibition will go on until April 25, at Yellow House.