Rules You Need to Know During Sea Turtle Nesting Season (FCL May 26)

Keep these rules in mind the next time you are at the beach!

St. Johns County Today centers on the 2019 Sea Turtle Nesting Season. Beginning May 1 and continuing to October 31.

Environmental supervisor Tara Dodson shares rules and tips for beach goers visitors can also have a positive impact on nesting sea turtles by taking the following actions while enjoying the beach:

• Refrain from using fireworks and open fires.

• Remove ruts and fill in holes left by vehicles and sandcastle building.

• Please remove all chairs, umbrellas, or canopies from the beach before dark. These items are subject to removal by County staff.

• Flashlights are strongly discouraged as they can harm sea turtles. • Avoid entering sand dunes and conservation zones (15 feet seaward of the dune line).

• Refrain from using balloons, as they can fall into the ocean and harm marine life.

• Never approach sea turtles emerging from, or returning to the sea. Nesting sea turtles are vulnerable, timid, and can be easily frightened away. Never push an injured animal back into the ocean.

If an injured, sick, or deceased sea turtle is encountered, please call the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 904.824.8304.

Leave only your footprints, providing the turtles with a safe and clean habitat in which to nest and hatch.

St. Johns County is grateful to volunteers, residents, visitors, and businesses for supporting habitat conservation efforts and keeping our beaches beautiful.