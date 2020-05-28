x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

first-coast-living

Scout and Molly's Gives Back During Uncertain Times (FCL May 28)

Hear how Scout and Molly's calls on the community to help them give back to Sanctuary on 8th

Scout and Molly's help give back to the local community during these uncertain times. 

The boutique called on it's clients to help them make a difference.  Scout and Molly's was able to do so through various platforms.

This is a post you can find on their Facebook page: 

"Help give back to these sweet kids in time of need. Located in the heart of Springfield in a food desert and ultimately impacted by COVID-19, these children need your help more than ever! We will be dropping off non-perishable foods this Thursday and appreciate any contributions! At Scout & Molly's Sawgrass, we will have a large basket next to our front door entrance for anyone to donate any amount of food they can! Please remember- these kids are hungry now and need your help!! "

Website:  Scout and Molly's Jacksonville

Phone: (904) 300-3131 