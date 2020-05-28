Scout and Molly's Gives Back During Uncertain Times (FCL May 28)

"Help give back to these sweet kids in time of need. Located in the heart of Springfield in a food desert and ultimately impacted by COVID-19, these children need your help more than ever! We will be dropping off non-perishable foods this Thursday and appreciate any contributions! At Scout & Molly's Sawgrass, we will have a large basket next to our front door entrance for anyone to donate any amount of food they can! Please remember- these kids are hungry now and need your help!! "