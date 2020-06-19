How Businesses and Entrepreneurs Need to Evolve in the COVID-19 World (FCL June 19)

Due to the impact of the pandemic, business owners and entrepreneurs are being forced to reevaluate their strategies and transform the way they do business.
As we approach a hopeful reopening of businesses in some capacity, offline companies are faced with a choice: migrate and optimize their existing operations online or risk losing their businesses entirely.
But simply getting online is no longer enough to attract and keep customers which will lead to a lot of questions and figuring out what is needed to maintain sales in the future.