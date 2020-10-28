Six easy steps to scholarships without top grades (FCL October 28, 2020)

One million dollars each year will go to students who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) through the College Board Opportunity Scholarships. Completing the FAFSA is the gateway to unlocking student financial aid, and it’s one of the six steps in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships that gives students a chance at a $1,000 scholarship.

The key steps are: (1) Build a college list; (2) Practice for the SAT®; (3) Improve SAT scores; (4) Strengthen the college list; (5) Complete the FAFSA, the free government form to apply for financial aid; (6) Apply to colleges. Completing each step will earn students a chance for a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000; completing five steps will earn them a chance for $40,000 for their college education. Each year, 25 students will win the $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship.