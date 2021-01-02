How to create a relaxing environment at home (FCL Feb. 1, 2021)

In a time where working remotely, virtual school and stay-in date nights have taken on a whole new meaning, your home environment has never become more important. Our homes are our sanctuary; it is one of the few places where we feel comfortable, safe, and at peace. However, with the current events, many of us need to try to transform our homes into a more relaxing place, helping us to cope with all the stress that we might feel. Caroline Fabrigas, CEO of Scent Marketing Inc. and Co-founder of Scent Invent Technology shows how the scents can be used to create a relaxing home environment and talks about the launch of the new scent-diffusing wellness clock from Citizen called Sensory Time™.