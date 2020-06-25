What Travelers Need to Know as They Hit the Road This Summer (FCL June 25)

Americans Return to Travel as COVID-19 Restrictions Lift

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, Americans are returning to travel again. One-quarter of Americans are planning future vacations and U.S. hotel occupancy rates are slowly rising again.

Consumer research indicates that leisure trips will lead the return to travel, with many people looking to take shorter trips, closer to home, and to make the most of their travel budgets. Many will also be traveling by car due to lower gas prices and heightened concerns about air travel.