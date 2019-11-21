In recent years, the U.S. military has made a great deal of progress in changing the culture of mental health, but stigma and lack of awareness continue to be deterrents for military service members to seek help. So how can we help serve those who serve?

According to a new survey from the University of Phoenix, seventy-five percent of active military said that they would be encouraged to seek professional counseling if a close colleague, friend or family member spoke about their experience receiving counseling.