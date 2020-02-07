Wolfson Children's Hospital taking extreme precautions to keep families safe (FCL July 2nd 2020)

Wolfson Children's Hospital is taking extreme precautions in all of their Wolfson Children’s locations to protect patients, their families and caregivers.
That includes:
-Isolating hospitalized COVID-19 patients, separate from non-COVID patients
-Negative-pressure air flow in COVID-19 patient rooms to prevent transmission outside the room
-Using Xenex germ-zapping UV technology to decontaminate rooms
-Designated staff and equipment assigned to COVID-19 units
-Protocols for pretesting of patients have surgeries and procedures.
A full list can be found at https://www.wolfsonchildrens.com/about/safety-protocols