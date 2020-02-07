x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

first-coast-living

Wolfson Children's Hospital taking extreme precautions to keep families safe (FCL July 2nd 2020)

Medical experts are making sure patients can safely get treatments.

Wolfson Children's Hospital is taking extreme precautions in all of their Wolfson Children’s locations to protect patients, their families and caregivers. 

That includes:

-Isolating hospitalized COVID-19 patients, separate from non-COVID patients

-Negative-pressure air flow in COVID-19 patient rooms to prevent transmission outside the room

-Using Xenex germ-zapping UV technology to decontaminate rooms

-Designated staff and equipment assigned to COVID-19 units

-Protocols for pretesting of patients have surgeries and procedures.

A full list can be found at https://www.wolfsonchildrens.com/about/safety-protocols 