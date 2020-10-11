Veterans Day Parade to take new route through Downtown Jacksonville (FCL Nov. 10)

Join the City of Jacksonville as we honor true American heroes - our veterans and active-duty military.

The City of Jacksonville will honor and celebrate those who have served this great country of ours during the annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade, presented by the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A, will begin at 11 a.m. and will take a new route through downtown this year.

Beginning on Water Street, the procession will make its way towards Laura Street and then loop back around to head southbound on W Adams.

The parade will conclude at Lee and W Forsyth Streets.