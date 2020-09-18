Legendary Animator Exhibit in Jax (FCL Sept. 18)

The legendary animator will be exhibiting Beatles cartoon pop artwork as well as other beloved cartoon characters that encompass his 50-year career in Children’s Television such as Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones, Jetsons, Yogi Bear & more.
Exhibit will open Saturday September 12th, and continue through September 27th.
In honor of the 55th anniversary of the Beatles Saturday Morning TV Cartoon series debut, Ron Campbell, director of the 1960’s Saturday Morning Cartoon series and one of the animators of the Beatles film “Yellow Submarine” will make a rare personal appearance.