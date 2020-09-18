Legendary Animator Exhibit in Jax (FCL Sept. 18)

Meet the guy who made staple cartoons of childhood!

The legendary animator will be exhibiting Beatles cartoon pop artwork as well as other beloved cartoon characters that encompass his 50-year career in Children’s Television such as Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones, Jetsons, Yogi Bear & more.

Exhibit will open Saturday September 12th, and continue through September 27th.