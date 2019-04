It's time to roll up your sleeves and get ready to put a little muscle into National Volunteer Week! It's a great way to get involved with your community in a very personal way.

Jenny O'Donnell is the Manager of Volunteerism at the United Way and she stopped by the FCL studio to tell us about the history of National Volunteer Week and why it's so important to get involved.

Website: www.unitedwaynefl.org/volunteer

Email: volunteer@unefl.org