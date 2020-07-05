With COVID-19 concerns, people continue stocking up on household paper essentials like toilet paper, paper towels and wipes. With everyone staying in, home bathroom use has become more frequent than ever and due to product shortages, plumbing problems are occurring more often.

While toilet paper manufacturers work to get product on shelves quickly and safely, some people have turned to non-flushable alternatives. With plumbers seeing an increase in calls, and concerns about having a plumber come into your home, it’s more important than ever to understand what you can do to avoid many plumbing problems and what to do should one occur.