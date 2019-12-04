Haddie Djemal gives us an inside look at her experience when she decided to do more than just cover The Roar auditions, and actually try out for the NFL cheerleading team.

Director of Branded Entertainment Christy Stechman Zynda shares details of what the judges look for as well as what it takes to make it.

Haddie garnered the help pro makeup artist LaTavia Dawson of Fabulous Faces to help her really capture the look of The Roar as well as the help of local photographer Mike Maano for her headshots.

Follow Haddie's Journey as she finds out if she has what it takes.