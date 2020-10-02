It's easy to take seemingly small things for granted, like access to certain health products. Thousands of women on the First Coast have received free feminine supplies thanks to an organization that's been joining forces with other local non-profits to make sure that women of all ages have access to safe, sanitary products.

Jan Healy is the Founder of Renewing Dignity and Sarah Dobson is with Feeding Northeast Florida. They both stopped by the FCL studio to tell us about their partnership and why a resource like Renewing Dignity is so important.

Website: www.renewingdignity.org