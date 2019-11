We can get wrapped up in the holidays pretty easily, especially when we're running all over the place trying to get everything ready for gifts, family and friends. So wrapped up, that we can forget there are people in need. The Salvation Army knows the fight for millions of Americans living in poverty is far from over.

David Hudson, the National Commander of the Salvation Army, spoke with Haddie and Curtis about the Red Kettle Campaign, why it's so important and how you can get involved.