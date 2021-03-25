Record heat this weekend (FCL March 25, 2021)

Get ready for summer in late March this weekend without the oppressive humidity as highs hit 90!

A great weather weekend for all our plans including washing the pollen off our cars and two concerts in St. Augustine. There are no excuses not to get our workouts in this weekend with the Fight for Air climb at TIAA Bank on Saturday morning!

Make sure to hydrate with record highs expected near 90 thanks to s huge ridge of high pressure near the Bahamas we normally do not see until the summer months.