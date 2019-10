Breast Cancer has touched the lives of so many. There's a great opportunity for men to give some extra support to all the ladies that we love.

Dan Altman is the owner of Jax Brunch Haus and Victor Patel is the CEO of North Florida Medical Center. They are two of the people behind our local "Real Men Wear Pink" Campaign.

Website: www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/jacksonvillefl